Friday would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday, and her mother shared a touching post remembering her daughter.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a picture of GiGi, who died alongside her dad Kobe and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.
“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️,” Vanessa captioned the photo.
Gianna, along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, all were honorary picks in April’s WNBA Draft in April.
