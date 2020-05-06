The NBA season being suspended for an extensive amount of time has restarted questions in regards to Kevin Durant, and if the Brooklyn Nets star could actually return during the 2019-20 season.

Durant, who ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last June, was not expected to return this season. Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks had said that on multiple occasions, despite the fact Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, had previously said a late-summer return was possible.

“That’s a $110 million question,” Marks told Newshub in regard to Durant’s return, as transcribed by ESPN on Tuesday. “In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot.

“He knows his body better than anybody,” Marks added. “When you’ve got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court.”

The NBA currently has no timeline for a return to play following the suspension due to the coronavirus, which Durant contracted himself in mid-March. There has been rumors about neutral site games in Las Vegas or Walt Disney World.

The Nets (30-34 overall) are the current seventh in the Eastern Conference standings despite Durant’s season-long absence. Fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving had been shut down for the season, as well, perhaps making it all the less likely Durant would return.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images