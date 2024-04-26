Where Bill Belichick Has Patriots Targets Rated On His Big Board

Bill Belichick will not be a part of the New England Patriots draft decision for the first time in over two decades Thursday night.

But Belichick did give a glimpse into how he stacks up the best prospects in the draft while appearing on “Pat McAfee’s 5th Annual Draft Spectacular” show.

It’s interesting to see where Belichick has certain Patriots targets ranked in his top 42 big board. By all accounts, the Patriots will use the No. 3 overall pick on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Like many others in the media, Belichick sees Maye as the third-best quarterback — and fifth-best prospect overall — on the board behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, who are expected to be drafted with the top two picks.

New England is also is desperate need of a game-changing wide receiver to pair with their next franchise signal-caller. Belichick seems to like the deep class of wideouts as many made his big board list.

Story continues below advertisement

Texas’ Xavier Worthy (No. 33), Georgia’s Ladd McConkey (No. 38), Florida State’s Keon Coleman (No. 40) and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall (No. 41) all just made Belichick’s cut.

Those all could be options for the Patriots when they get back on the clock again with the No. 34 overall pick. But Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo did tease that New England could possibly trade back into the first round.

One other noteworthy aspect of Belichick’s big board is that he had Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ranked last among the top five signal-callers in the draft at No. 37, one spot behind Oregon’s Bo Nix.