Did Bill Belichick help or hinder the New England Patriots last month in the 2020 NFL Draft?

FanDuel Sportsbook on Wednesday set the Patriots head coach’s odds of winning the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2020 at +1200. Belichick’s lines make him the co-favorite for the Coach of the Year award, alongside the Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarth. At +1400, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians and Indianapolis’ Colts’ Frank Reich represent the leading contenders for the honor, according to oddsmakers.

Bill Belichick and Mike McCarthy open as the favorites for Coach of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XnIIyF7yvP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 6, 2020

Although Belichick remains the favorite to win the Coach of the Year award for the fourth time in his career, his odds have worsened from +800, where DraftKings Sportsbook had set them last month, in the aftermath of the NFL Draft.

Having traded out of the first round and declined to select a quarterback, the Patriots’ most recent roster-building effort didn’t garner rave reviews. In fact, NFL.com’s Dan Parr slammed the Patriots’ draft performance, ranking it 31st out of 32 NFL teams. ESPN pegged New England at No. 15 in its post-NFL Draft power rankings.

Belichick’s latest Coach of the Year odds, combined with NFL writers’ negative feedback, suggests expectations for the Patriots continue to fall as Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images