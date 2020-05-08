Josh McCown believes Rob Gronkowski is going to pick up where he left off.

After sitting out the 2019 NFL season, Gronkowski is set to return in the upcoming campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who already featured a high-powered offense prior to the addition of the star tight end. But with Gronk now in the fold, McCown expects Tampa’s offense to be “scary.”

The veteran signal-caller doesn’t think the 30-year-old will be negatively impacted by the time off. Instead, McCown believes we’re going to see a refreshed and recharged Gronkowski.

“…Looking at the injury history of Gronk and the things he put his body through, I almost think he may come back better,” McCown said Thursday on NFL Network. “He’s still very active. It doesn’t seem like he was just sitting around, so physically I’m sure he’s in pretty good shape. …To take a year off, I think it was refreshing for him. I think it’s going to be scary what they’re going to be able to put together lining up (Chris) Godwin, Mike Evans and Gronk together. That’s going to be scary, and having the greatest quarterback of all time throwing the ball to them. I won’t be shocked at all if he’s flying around and feeling good in that warm Florida weather making plays.”

Unfortunately for Gronkowski, he won’t have the luxury of easing back into things. The Bucs will be tested right out of the gate when they visit the division rival New Orleans Saints for a season-opening showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images