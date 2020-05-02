Here’s some good news for sports fans to hold on to: It appears that the likelihood of the NFL outright cancelling the upcoming campaign is slim to remote.

That’s according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Saturday.

“Within the NFL, there’s little or no confusion: Football season will happen,” Florio wrote.

“Per sources with direct knowledge of both the NFL’s deliberations and the current and expected medical and scientific developments in the coming weeks and months, there is an “extremely small” chance that there will be no NFL season in 2020.”

This news comes as the NBA and NHL attempt to try to resume respective paused seasons, while MLB looks to start theirs. The NFL would have to be plenty amenable to the less-than-ideal situation of playing in empty stadium, though it’s not like they have much of a choice.

So far, the COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t had an impact on football like it has other sports, though that’s just a matter of timing more than anything. Both free agency and the draft went off as scheduled, though some wrenches were thrown into the process. It’s unclear what any offseason workouts might look like, or if they’ll even happen.

Nevertheless, the NFL has been hellbent on not being completely thrown off by the pandemic, and Florio’s report is just the latest example.

