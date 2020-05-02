Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney’s market has not moved rapidly, and it appears he’s content with that.

The veteran edge rusher reportedly has been eyeing a contract in the neighborhood of $20 million a year, but even the most interested of teams are skeptical of offering that to him given his injury history.

That said, it’s not like there hasn’t been any interest in the 27-year-old.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have made “multiple” offers to Clowney.

I'm told the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are still interested in Jadeveon Clowney. Both teams have made multiple offers, but nothing that matches Clowney's desired price tag. Sources believe "he is just not in a hurry to sign". — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 1, 2020

Clowney is coming off a 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks in which he had 31 combined tackles with three sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles in 13 games.

Over his six-year career he’s played a full 16-game season just once. So while there’s no questioning the elite talent, it is understandable why teams might be reticent to throw a massive deal his way.

