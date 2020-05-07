Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We may not have the official nod from healthcare professionals, but plans are being put in place to return to normal life again.

That includes the NFL, who mandated that clubs close their team facilities back in March.

Now, the NFL reportedly has sent a memo to all 32 teams about how to go about reopening them, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The league’s protocols to reopening facilities include permission from local state government officials, social distancing, temperature screening and establishing an infection response team.

And in terms of who is allowed in and out, here’s what the memo said:

The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening. The first phase would involve a limited nunber of non-player personnel – initially 50 percent of your non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day unless state or local regulations require a lower number. Clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue a corse of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when facilities were initially closed.

You can read the whole statement below.

Memo that went today from Roger Goodell to team presidents and executives regarding the 2020 season and the reopening of club facilities: pic.twitter.com/GpueTkPH2u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

There is no concrete date for when teams are allowed to reopen, as much relies on local government officials, but teams should have their protocols in place by May 15 in anticipation of an announcement.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images