Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Seattle Seahawks reportedly is considered “unlikely” at this point.

So, where will the star pass rusher wind up?

Executives from both the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets have acknowledged interest in Clowney, who has been a free agent for nearly two months now. The Cleveland Browns reportedly also are interested, and two new teams might have entered the Clowney sweepstakes as well.

According to FOX 26 Houston’s Mark Berman, who held a 1-on-1 interview with Clowney earlier in the week, both the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles have expressed interest in the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Baltimore’s reported interest in Clowney is a bit surprising. The Ravens, who featured one of the strongest defenses in the NFL last season, beefed up their front seven earlier in the offseason by trading for Calais Campbell. John Harbaugh’s club certainly doesn’t need Clowney, but the addition potentially could take the team over the top.

As for Philadelphia’s reported interest, there’s some irony there. Fans might recall Clowney delivered a questionable high hit on Carson Wentz in the first quarter of the Seahawks-Eagles wild-card game back in January. Wentz had to leave the game, effectively ending the Birds’ season. Of course, one has to imagine Wentz and the Eagles would let bygones be bygones if they found themselves in a great position to sign one of the league’s top edge players.

It might be some time before Clowney latches on with a new team, though. Teams currently are unable to meet in-person with players due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a serious obstacle for a player with a somewhat concerning injury history like Clowney.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images