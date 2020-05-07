Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay tenure reportedly will begin with a marquee matchup.

Brady and the Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans for a season-opening showdown with the Saints, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It appears the contest, slated for Sept. 13, will be the mid-afternoon national “Game of the Week,” as Underhill reports it will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The tilt will feature a battle of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Brady and Drew Brees. The superstar signal-callers last met in September 2017 when the New England Patriots claimed a 36-20 win over the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

We imagine this will be just one of several nationally televised games for Brady and the Bucs on the 2020 schedule, which will be released in full Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images