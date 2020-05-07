Tom Brady won’t have to travel terribly far when he hits the links later this month.

Details for The Match: Champions for Charity were revealed Thursday afternoon. The team of Brady and Phil Mickelson will square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., on Sunday, May 24. While Woods surely will be happy to play on his home course, his teammate would’ve preferred a different location.

In a WebEx call Thursday featuring the four superstars, Manning joked he would’ve liked to play somewhere where Brady was less comfortable, but he understands the options were limited.

“The tournament had to be in Florida, you know, after Tom’s B&E arrest,” Manning said, as seen in a clip shared to Brady’s social media channels. “You know, with the ankle monitor he couldn’t leave the state, so it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa, he’s gonna be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play. I’ll be honest, I’ve never played Tom very well on his home turf. I would’ve loved to have this tournament in a place where they don’t like Tom very much: Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts. So, Palm Beach is the best we can probably do.”

Considering the trash talk Brady had done in recent weeks, it only was a matter of time before Manning clapped back.

Tee off for “The Match,” which will be broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, is set for 3 p.m. ET. All proceeds from the event will go toward COVID-19 relief.

