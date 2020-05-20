Quarterback Tom Brady, as you likely have already heard, reportedly organized a workout with some of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneer offensive weapons Tuesday.

It prompted many to voice their opinions about how Brady may be treating this offseason a bit different than his final ones in New England. And while FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright didn’t exactly voice that opinion, he did share a reaction of his own.

Wright, talking on FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday, specifically noted the reported precision Brady showed his pass catchers, and joked how those who played with ex-Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston likely had never seen such a thing. Wright also added how Bucs fans, and this may be different to hear for Patriots fans, should be optimistic entering the 2020 season. He cited one major reason, depicted Tuesday.

“So I do think that while we’re in May, and they’ve already found a way to get on the field together, should be a source of optimism for Bucs fans that were concerned about how will this pandemic offseason affect our ability to get Tom Brady and these receivers and tight ends on the same page.”

"I think the fact that we're in May and Tom Brady and his receivers already found a away to get on the field together should be a source of optimism for Bucs fans." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/LDVv4noz8z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 20, 2020

We’ll have to wait and see just how much that offseason work pays off for the Buccaneers come 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images