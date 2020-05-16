Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been an ideal few days for the NFL from a public relations standpoint.

Washington Redskins receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning after gun shots were fired inside an apartment in Douglas County, Colorado, as reported by ESPN. Latimer posted a $25,000 bond, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s department.

Latimer was taken into custody and sent to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he’s been booked on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Latimer is in his first season with the Redskins after previous stops with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Latimer’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement obtained by ESPN that there is a “back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known.”

It comes shortly after a pair of NFL cornerbacks — Giants’ DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar — got into legal trouble Wednesday night for an alleged armed robbery in South Florida.

