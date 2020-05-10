Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s Note: The Mother’s Day Miracle game will be broadcast Sunday at Noon ET on NESN.

The Boston Red Sox pulled a rabbit out of their hat on Mother’s Day 2007.

And it forever remains one of the more memorable early regular season games in franchise history.

On May 13, 2007, the Red Sox were at Fenway Park facing the Baltimore Orioles, and entered the ninth inning trailing 5-0 with Jeremy Guthrie on the mound to close the door for Baltimore. But the Red Sox not only erased the deficit, but they won the game with a six-run ninth inning.

Here’s how the inning went down.

— Julio Lugo grounds out.

— Coco Crisp reaches on an E2.

— David Ortiz doubles to center field, plating Crisp from first. Baltimore leads 5-1.

— Wily Mo Pena singles to left field, putting runners on the corners.

— J.D. Drew walks, loading the bases.

— Kevin Youkilis walks, keeping the bases loaded while bringing in Ortiz. Baltimore leads 5-2.

— Jason Varitek doubles to right field, bringing in Pena and Drew while moving Youkilis to third. Baltimore leads 5-4.

— Eric Hinske is intentionally walked, loading the bases once more.

— Alex Cora grounds to second, and Baltimore gets the force out at home.

— With two outs, the bases loaded and Boston down by one, Julio Lugo grounds to first base. Pitcher Chris Ray goes to cover the base, but the toss over is bad and Ray misses it. In doing so, it allowed not only Varitek to score from third, but also Hinske from second to give Boston two runs and the win.

You can watch it all here:

What a comeback. And, of course, that team went on to win the World Series a few months later.

Not bad.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube Screenshot/MLB