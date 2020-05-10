Like most of us, Tom Brady on Sunday was thinking about the moms in his life.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to honor his mom, Galynn Brady, and wife, Gisele Bundchen. The post includes a few heartwarming photos of the people Brady holds most dear.
Take a look:
Happy Mother’s Day to these two! There is nothing better then being loved by you on your special day! ❤️❤️❤️
Good stuff.
Prior to celebrating Mother’s Day, Brady spent his Saturday night watching UFC 249. Let’s just say he was rather fired up for the main event.
More NFL: Bucs QB Tom Brady Was Fired Up About Tony Ferguson-Justin Gaethje Fight
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images