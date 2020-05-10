Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like most of us, Tom Brady on Sunday was thinking about the moms in his life.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to honor his mom, Galynn Brady, and wife, Gisele Bundchen. The post includes a few heartwarming photos of the people Brady holds most dear.

Take a look:

Happy Mother’s Day to these two! There is nothing better then being loved by you on your special day! ❤️❤️❤️

Good stuff.

Prior to celebrating Mother’s Day, Brady spent his Saturday night watching UFC 249. Let’s just say he was rather fired up for the main event.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images