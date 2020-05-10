While signs may be pointing to the fact that New England will have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham behind center at the start of the season, one former Patriot is not overlooking the value added by the organization’s backup.

Rob Ninkovich, who played his final eight seasons in New England (2009-2016), believes ex-teammate and likely No. 2 signal-caller, Brian Hoyer, will be crucial to the team’s success in 2020. It’s relates to Hoyer’s experience, and the team’s comfort level which comes with it.

“With Brian Hoyer having the experience of being here with the time that he’s spent here and understanding the system, that doesn’t surprise me that they are just going to let that ride,” Ninkovich said Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

“If Hoyer wasn’t here, I bet they would have got somebody (quarterback), or went out and got a veteran, or somebody that has a grasp of the offensive system,” Ninkovich added. “Not having OTAs and not having minicamp and potentially not having a training camp, that is going to be pretty tough for a kid that really hasn’t seen too many looks and hasn’t had a lot of reps to go out there and play against a good defense. Their schedule we know is going to be tough.”

Hoyer signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts, following Tom Brady’s departure. Hoyer has spent portions of five seasons in New England, backing up Brady on two different occasions.

“I think having Hoyer really helps them out because he has experience,” Ninkovich said. “He knows what to expect. He knows what the season is like. He knows what the offseason is like. He knows what the season, as far as progression and what it is like being a Patriot, so it doesn’t surprise me that they are just going to go with what they have.”

The Patriots have undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke to accompany Stidham and Hoyer in the quarterbacks room.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images