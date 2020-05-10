Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball took place in a coronavirus antibody study to see if employees from 26 of the 30 teams tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The results came in after getting samples in mid-April and were lower than expected.

“I was expecting a larger number,” Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who ran the study said, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “It shows the value of doing the science as opposed to guessing.”

According to Passan, 60 of the 5,574 people tested positive for the antibodies. That comes out to 0.7 percent of the tests coming back with a positive result.

MLB has yet to start its 2020 season, though a proposal regarding how to begin playing games reportedly will be presented to team owners as well as the MLB Players’ Association this week.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images