May 10, 1970, was a special day for Boston Bruins fans, marking an iconic moment in franchise folklore.
And on the 50th anniversary, it’s going to be celebrated properly.
On Sunday evening, NHL Network will debut “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad and Bobby,” a documentary commemorating the B’s incredible run that postseason. Of course those playoffs concluded with a sweep of the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, with Bobby Orr securing the title with his renowned Cup-clinching goal.
Here’s how to watch “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad And Bobby” online:
When: Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial
