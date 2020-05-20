Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Wednesday at Darlington Raceway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Wednesday’s NASCAR race, which will be the second of three Cup Series races scheduled for this week. The race follows last Sunday’s season-resuming event at Darlington and precedes this Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The rules for our “Darlington 500K Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by 6 p.m. ET, as the start time for the race was moved up due to weather concerns.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images