“The Last Dance” almost is over.

ESPN’s wildly popular Michael Jordan documentary series will finish Sunday night with Episodes 9 and 10. The final installments promise to offer a fascinating look into the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls’ championship run, as well as the days leading up to Jordan’s second retirement.

Will Episode 9 be as entertaining as the first eight episodes? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Episode 9 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

