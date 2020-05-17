“The Last Dance” almost is over.
ESPN’s wildly popular Michael Jordan documentary series will finish Sunday night with Episodes 9 and 10. The final installments promise to offer a fascinating look into the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls’ championship run, as well as the days leading up to Jordan’s second retirement.
One Last Dance.
Let's do this. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/BzRuklRw9F
Will Episode 9 be as entertaining as the first eight episodes? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Episode 9 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:
When: Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
