J.D. Martinez has found success in his first two seasons in Boston.

The Red Sox designated hitter hit 74 home runs, knocked in 235 RBIs and batted .317 over the course of 2018 and 2019. But it was the RBIs that put him above the rest of Major League Baseball.

With most of the sports world on hold, many have had to get creative with their content. The Twitter account @MLBStats has posted trivia questions for its followers often, and one earlier this week had to do with Martinez.

The question was: “Who has the most RBI over the last 2 seasons 🤔”

The answer:

Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images