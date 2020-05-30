Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Tennessee Titans really wanted to, they probably could’ve made the signing of Tom Brady happen.

But alas, they liked what they had in Ryan Tannehill, so they signed him to a monster deal and Brady ended up joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Titans often were linked to Brady in the lead up to him hitting the open market, in part because of his relationship with Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. However that was not enough to push the deal through, and Titans’ star tackle Taylor Lewan is happy with the way things shook out.

Lewan had a response filled with quips to a question about the Titans sticking with Tannehill and passing on Brady.

Asked #Titans tackle Taylor Lewan about the team sticking with Ryan Tannehill instead of diving into free agency and signing Tom Brady. Nice nod to Tannehill and some funny jabs at TB and #Titans coach Mike Vrabel. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m0jOJ51Lhf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 29, 2020

Tannehill appeared to revive his career with the Titans last season, and clearly they feel they saw enough from him to pass on a couple years of Brady.

