Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady put together quite a whirlwind of a performance during “The Match” on Sunday.

Brady showed a few impressive highlights — including an incredible hole out — but also had a few moments he’d like to forget.

And while some of them came because of his play on the course (like Brady’s first six holes), another was due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Brady, while bending to pick up the shot he sunk from well over 100 yards, ripped his pants. Twitter, of course, had some fun at Brady’s expense when it happened live. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted out a funny response himself Sunday night.

“Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…” Brady tweeted.

Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess… https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Brady was on the losing end of “The Match” along with teammate Phil Mickelson. The pair of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning claimed the win, while the match came down to the 18th hole.

Thumbnail photo via Handout Photo by Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images