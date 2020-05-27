Sunday wasn’t a total loss for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was, well, bad in The Match: Champions for Charity — aside from an absurd birdie on the front nine. Sure, he and Phil Mickelson only lost by one stroke to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, but Brady didn’t have much to do with that.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old found the one-off (?) tournament to be a rewarding experience. Brady on Wednesday took to Instagram to share what he “learned” from The Match.

Take a look:

I learned a few lessons from this past weekend’s golf tournament with @philmickelson @tigerwoods and #Peyton…I had a lot of fun and grateful to be part of an event that raised a lot of money for Covid relief:

1. Amazing what happens when groups of people come together for the common good.

2. Peyton is still as clutch as ever. 💯

3. I did not escape the inclement weather…heavy stuff…ALL DAY.

4. I shouldn’t wear the same pants to golf that I wear to church. 🤬

5. As great as @philmickelson is as a golfer, he is a better man, coach and teammate and potentially has the best calves on the PGA Tour.

6. I really enjoy golf…at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments.

7. It was nice to be the young guy again. 👍🏼

8. @tigerwoods was a great host and champion, and I was especially thankful he missed that putt on the 7th hole…had he made it, I would have just went home. 😂

9. I’m sticking to my day job 🏈

That’s a great perspective, and it also is great to see Brady for once not take himself so seriously.

