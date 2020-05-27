Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady didn’t leave Hobe Sound, Fla., this past Sunday with any sense of defeat.

After heading into The Match surrounded by high expectations, Brady turned in a relative dud over 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s underwhelming performance helped lift Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to victory, and might have prompted Woods to take a subtle dig at TB12 after the event.

In a post shared to his official social media channels, Woods noted Brady “showed up,” which either is a friendly jab at the six-time Super Bowl champion or a genuine tip of the cap to Brady for somewhat turning things around over the back nine. Regardless, Brady hit the nail on the head with his response to Woods.

“Winners all around! 20mm raised for an amazing cause,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

Brady also challenged Woods and Phil Mickelson to give football a shot, though we can’t see either PGA Tour star taking the future Hall of Fame QB up on his offer.

Thumbnail photo via Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images