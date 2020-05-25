Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady had some buttoning up to do after “The Match” on Sunday, and he did just that.

It all related to Brady getting a hole-in-one pair of golf pants during the Turner Sports broadcast, as the 42-year-old quarterback bent down to pick up his golf ball after hitting arguably the best shot of the day. Brady was then greeted by something not so pleasant on the other side, ripping his pants with millions looking directly at the scene.

The signal caller’s slit down the seam prompted quite a reaction from Twitter while some — like sports media personality Darren Rovell — questioned how Brady’s usual sponsor, Under Armour, could be in a bit of trouble.

Under Armour marketing department 😳 pic.twitter.com/oPMiAUyiog — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2020

It turns out, however, Under Armour didn’t actually make the pants Brady was wearing Sunday. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB tweeted about it Monday, further shielding the sports apparel giant from any flack.

“Next time I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants,” Brady posted.

Next time I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants 🤦‍♂️ #LessonLearned https://t.co/GauGM9ZLdl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Brady had already posted a funny tweet about the incident Sunday night, joking how he thought his pants “wanted in on social distancing.”

Glad we were able to get to the bottom of that.

Thumbnail photo via Handout Photo by Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images