It appears Zion Williamson could be in some hot water.

The New Orleans Pelicans star, according to ESPN, has been asked to “admit that his mother and stepfather demanded and received gifts, money and other benefits from persons acting on behalf of Adidas and Nike and also from people associated with Duke to influence him to sign with the Blue Devils and to wear Nike or Adidas products.”

Williamson spent one season at Duke before being drafted No. 1 overall by New Orleans in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He sued Gina Ford and Prime Sports back in June, but then Ford turned around and sued Williamson and Creative Artists Agency. Ford believed CAA intervened in their agreement with Williamson and breached his five-year contract.

The request for admission wants Williamson to acknowledge that he knew his mother and stepfather received benefits that would have been illegal under NCAA rules to make sure he would attend Duke.

Williamson has not commented on these legal battles.

