Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department after photos reportedly were shared of the helicopter crash site where her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna died in January.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in the accident.

“This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families,” Vanessa’s attorney said, via Yahoo! Sports.

In the report, Vanessa states the deputies who allegedly shared the photos committed an “invasion of her right to privacy.”

“In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the claim said. “As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”

Back in March, Vanessa acknowledged she was “devastated” over the photos being shared and said the sheriff’s department would open an investigation into the allegations against the deputies who took the pictures.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images