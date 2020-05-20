Tom Brady was tasked with familiarizing himself and building a rapport with an entirely new locker room upon signing with the Buccaneers in free agency.

While Brady likely won’t have any difficulty achieving this, some of his former teammates apparently helped the star quarterback get a leg up in the process.

During an interview with NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew, Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David explained he spoke with players who’d played alongside Brady after the Bucs won the TB12 sweepstakes. David evidently received nothing but rave reviews about the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“…To have him on the team, man, it’s incredible,” David said. “I had a lot of people who reached out to me who played with him and said I’m going to love him as a teammate. ‘He’s a great guy. Don’t get caught up in all the hype and stuff about him being a superstar and all that. He’s just a humble guy. He’s just one of the guys in the locker room.’ So far, that’s what it’s been like. To finally have a guy with that championship pedigree on our football team, it’s going to be a blessing to be a part of. Hopefully, I can learn a lot from him and hopefully, he can take us to the promised land, which is in Tampa this year. So that would be a great thing as well.”

David isn’t the only Buccaneer excited about what Brady can bring to his new team. One of the QB’s top targets, Chris Godwin, is looking forward to both Brady and Rob Gronkowski assuming leadership roles in Tampa Bay.

