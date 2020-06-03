Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having accepted the YES Network’s nomination, NESN now is ready to take you behind the scenes like never before.

NESN has joined the “All In Challenge” by auctioning the ultimate Boston sports weekend including: a behind-the-scenes experience at a Boston Red Sox game and a Boston Bruins game plus a unique restaurant visit with beloved sports personalities such as Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and former Bruin (and current NESN analyst) Andy Brickley. The winning bidder will help raise coronavirus-relief funds, which benefit a variety of food-related causes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bid now and learn more at allinchallenge.in/NESN.

The All In Challenge “NESN VIP Tour” includes:

– Four (4) box seats at an upcoming upcoming Boston Red Sox home game at a mutually agreed upon date plus a “NESN VIP Tour,” including a visit to the broadcast booth at Fenway Park.

– Four (4) suite seats at an upcoming Boston Bruins home game at a mutually agreed upon date plus “NESN VIP Tour,” including a visit to the broadcast booth at TD Garden.

– Dinner at Bravo Top Chef finalist Karen Akunowicz’ chef table for four (4), along with NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins broadcast teams — Dennis Eckersley, Dave O’Brien, Tom Caron, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley — at James Beard Award-winning Fox & the Knife Restaurant. NESN’s Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa will host the dinner. Dinner will be filmed and aired in a “Dining Playbook” episode at a later date.

Nearly 400 athletes, teams and celebrities have joined the All In Challenge, which has raised over $40 million to date. Click here to see all of the donations.

