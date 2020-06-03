Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sounds like Brock Holt is keeping his options open in case baseball doesn’t return this season.

Holt, a Boston Red Sox fan favorite now with the Milwaukee Brewers, was out running routes with a friend on Wednesday. He decided to take to Instagram to show off his route-running ability, and in doing so he joked about how similar (or not) he is to Julian Edelman, while offering to help New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

His route running could use some work, but Brock Holt offers to help out Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/1GyA8UZWua — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) June 3, 2020

Truth be told, wide receiver is a fairly uncertain area for the Patriots this season. So, if Holt can tighten up the route-running and baseball doesn’t reach a resolution to start the season, maybe Bill Belichick will give him a call.

Well, probably not.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images