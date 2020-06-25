This might surprise football fans, but Tom Brady isn’t taking these preseason workouts in Tampa Bay lightly.

Upon Florida’s reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady began holding voluntary training sessions with Buccaneers teammates, including the likes of Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski. While no Tampa Bay coaches have been present for the workouts, there might as well be given the way Brady apparently approaches them.

“The way (Brady) runs our workouts is like a practice,” running back Dare Ogunbowale said on CBS Sports’ “The Zach Gelb Show,” as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “Instead of just telling us run a dig or something like that, he’s telling us the full play call. He’s doing his cadence as if we were in a game. He’s making adjustments, doing the hots and sights. With a guy like him, it’s really easy.”

It’s up for debate whether Brady should be commended for his leadership, however. The NFL’s Players Association recently requested players avoid group workouts, advice the Bucs might want to heed after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images