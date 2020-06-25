Should Antonio Brown find his way back into the NFL, it sounds it won’t be with the Ravens.

The possibility of signing Brown, who’s been out of the league since being released by the New England Patriots last September, reportedly was internally discussed by both Baltimore and the Seattle Seahawks. While John Harbaugh and Co. at some point this offseason might have broached the subject of AB, there haven’t been any discussions about the veteran wide receiver in Baltimore of late, according to league insider Josina Anderson.

While Antonio Brown's name has come up in Bmore, as reported, adding, my understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source. At this time, wouldn't count as potential future destination. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 24, 2020

Brown had been attached to the Ravens in rumors for some time. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection earlier in the offseason worked out with his cousin, Baltimore wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown,” and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who acknowledged he’d be “happy” if the Ravens signed AB.

If the Ravens truly have moved on from the idea of adding Brown, this might not mean his market is down to just Seattle. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, “four or five” teams have discussed the possibility of signing the problematic pass-catcher.

