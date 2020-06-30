Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton has passed his first “Patriot Way” test.

The 31-year-old quarterback, whom the Patriots reportedly intend to sign to a one-year deal, was greeted by TMZ reporters Monday after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport. Newton, wearing a typically colorful outfit along with a mask, was asked a slew of questions about the Patriots but refused to say anything.

Click the link in the video below to watch the “interview”:

Cam Newton Touches Down In L.A. in Fresh Outfit After Signing with Patriotshttps://t.co/D3YwxALNa8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 30, 2020

That has to make Bill Belichick happy.

Newton’s silence makes sense, as his contract with the Patriots still isn’t official, despite him seemingly confirming the deal in a recent YouTube video. Moreover, the 2015 MVP reportedly wasn’t guaranteed the Patriots’ starting quarterback job.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images