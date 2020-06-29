Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After languishing in free agency for more than three months, Cam Newton finally found a new home Sunday night.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback confirmed in an Instagram story that he had signed with the New England Patriots. Newton’s Patriots contract is a one-year deal, heavy on incentives, that’s worth up to $7.5 million, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Using the same distinctive lettering he typically employs in his social media posts, Newton expressed his excitement over the signing.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” he wrote. “All praise to god!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LETSgoPATS”

Newton, who appeared in just two games last season, is looking to revive his career after injuries derailed his Panthers tenure. The 31-year-old former NFL MVP will battle Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for Tom Brady’s old starting spot in training camp.

Undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke round out New England’s quarterback depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images