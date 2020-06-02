Brad Stevens wasn’t surprised to see Jaylen Brown take on a leadership role over the weekend.

“That’s who he is,” Stevens said in a Zoom call with Celtics reporters Tuesday, per MassLive.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to his native George to lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday. Understanding the magnitude of his platform, Brown continues to have his voice heard off the court and in turn continues to impress his head coach.

“Jaylen’s greatest impact, as good as he is at basketball, won’t be in basketball,” Stevens said. “He’s a special guy, he’s a special leader, he’s smart but he has courage. He’s got a lot of great stuff to him, and I think we recognize that when we drafted him, but I think that he has been even more unbelievable every day, every year. I’ve always personally really enjoyed listening to him and talking to him about things outside of basketball.”

The future undoubtedly is bright for Brown, both on and away from the hardwood.

