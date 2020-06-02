Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just four seasons into his NBA career, Jaylen Brown has taken on a leadership role with the Celtics.

But far more importantly, the 23-year-old takes great pride in being a leader off the hardwood.

This was on display over the weekend when Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday. The Celtics guard on Monday shared an Instagram photo from the protest, which garnered a comment from the National Basketball Players Association.

“Keep leading and keep using your voice,” the NBPA wrote from its official Instagram account. “We are behind you 100%!”

Brown wasn’t the only Celtics player who had his voice heard over the weekend. Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter both took part in the protest held in Boston on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images