Brad Stevens does not want his players to remain silent.

Over the last few days, Boston Celtics fans have seen Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart and Vincent Poirier all participate in peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The C’s head coach on Tuesday revealed how he wrote a note to the team stating that he was “with them,” and also lauded Brown, specifically, for the 23-year-old’s leadership.

Stevens showcased his support for his team taking a stand and using their platform.

“We want them to stand for what they believe in and we want to be supportive of that,” Stevens said during a Zoom call with reporters.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests all across the country, as Brown drove 15 hours to his home state of Georgia to march with protestors.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images