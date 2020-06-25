Tom Brady had some business to take care of with one of his new wide receivers upon signing with the Buccaneers.

The jersey number Brady wore throughout his 20-season run in New England initially wasn’t available when he landed with Tampa Bay. No. 12 was occupied by Chris Godwin, who in 2019 posted a breakout, Pro Bowl season in which he corralled 86 catches for 1,333 with nine touchdowns.

It didn’t take Godwin very long to hand over the jersey number to Brady. The 24-year-old since has shifted to No. 14 and seems to be embracing the new digit. But during a recent appearance on “The Checkdown,” Godwin admitted he initially was a little bummed to part ways with 12.

“I have been (wearing No. 12) since high school and it means a lot to me,” Godwin said Wednesday, as transcribed by WEEI. “At first it bothered me a little bit, it was kind of getting at me because it is part of my identity, but when the GOAT comes calling you kind of concede to him. Like I said, hopefully I can get a ring or two or three out of that. I was more than happy to do it. I have a new persona for me, 1-4. We’re going to move forward and make something special with it.”

Godwin also can take solace in the fact that Brady was quite impressed by the selfless gesture. The six-time Super Bowl champion saluted the fourth-year pro for his maturity and for being a great teammate.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images