Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Florida, Texas and Arizona. And many athletes have tested positive for novel virus this week.

Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was one of three Dallas players to contract COVID-19, and four players from the Houston Texans also tested positive.

Come Friday, there were several other cases, including members of the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, which promoted the clubs to shut down their training facilities. Now Major League Baseball reportedly is considering all 30 sites.

An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player also tested positive Friday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

One of the #49ers players who was working out in Nashville tested positive for Covid, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The rest of the group is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel. Some guys live there so they’ll just hunker down. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

The Tampa Bay Lightning also closed their facility after players and staff tested positive, while Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews reportedly is in isolation after contracting it. The NHL released a statement confirming 11 out of 200 players have tested positive since the beginning of Phase 2.

That’s quite a large number of positive results in just a weeks time and certainly raises a lot of questions about the return of the NHL and NBA this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images