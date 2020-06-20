As sports try to make a return in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic continues to make things difficult.
And with college athletes allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts, there were bound to be a few positive coronavirus tests.
Or in the case of Clemson University, more than a few.
The school announced Friday that 28 members of its athletic department have contracted COVID-19 among the 315 athletes and staffers tested in June. It didn’t specify the positive cases per sport, but athletes from its football, men’s basketball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer teams were tested.
This is the biggest known outbreak in college sports since athletes have returned to school, and it comes at a time when complications from the virus are popping up all over the country, forcing leagues and schools to take a long, hard look at how to proceed.
We’ll see what that means for the return of sports across the country.
