The 2020 NFL season still is three months away and is scheduled to go on as planned.

For now, anyway.

A lot can happen in three months with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have no idea what it will look like come September. And while the NBA and NHL are taking steps to finish out the 2019-20 seasons without fans, that might not be the case with the NFL.

Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, believes the season will go on as scheduled and is hopeful fans will fill the stadiums.

“I remain very optimistic that we will play the season as scheduled,” Sills told SI’s Peter King, as transcribed by MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “None of us has a crystal ball. Three months is a long time.”

Indeed it is.

Sills also said he knows positive tests for the coronavirus, but doesn’t believe it will impact any of the NFL’s games.

The pandemic certainly could look a lot different come September, especially if there is a vaccine. But, as Sills said, no one has a crystal ball, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports