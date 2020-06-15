Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the NFL’s biggest stars reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott recently tested positive for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources. Elliott was among “several” members of the Cowboys and Houston Texans who recently received positive tests.

Here are the details from Rapoport:

A month ago, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said: "We fully expect that we will have positive cases that arise. … Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants.” The teams appear to have done that. https://t.co/T18b96Nhtw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Neither the Cowboys nor the Texans have confirmed identities of players who have tested positive.

Texas is among a handful of states currently seeing a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images