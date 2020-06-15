One of the NFL’s biggest stars reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott recently tested positive for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources. Elliott was among “several” members of the Cowboys and Houston Texans who recently received positive tests.

Here are the details from Rapoport:

Neither the Cowboys nor the Texans have confirmed identities of players who have tested positive.

Texas is among a handful of states currently seeing a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases.

