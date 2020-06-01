Numerous professional athletes have used the killing of George Floyd — as well as the ensuing protests, riots and looting — as an opportunity to release statements in support of anti-racism movements. Others have opted in favor of using social media to engage in the conversation, rather than offer official statements on the events of the past week. Some have done anything everything to put their considerably loud voices to use.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, has been relatively quiet amid a truly dark period in American history. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has used his Instagram story to acknowledge Floyd’s killing and make it clear he supports the fight for racial equality.

As of Monday afternoon, these were Brady’s only three social media posts about Floyd:

Whether that’s enough from one of the most famous athletes on the planet is up for debate. Brady, similar to Michael Jordan, for example, rarely enters the political fray — for better or for worse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images