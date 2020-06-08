Jarrett Stidham doesn’t need to be Tom Brady next season — or any season, for that matter. And the New England Patriots offense doesn’t need to put up 2007-like numbers to be successful.

If you’re among the spoiled fans who believe otherwise, allow Tedy Bruschi to talk some sense into you.

The former Patriots linebacker recently spoke with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about all things 2020 Patriots. Among the talking points was Stidham, whom many expect to be the starting quarterback at some point this season, if not by Week 1.

Here’s Bruschi’s advice for the sophomore signal-caller:

“Just take care of the football,” Bruschi told Roche. “Offensive line, put the gumption on yourselves. Stidham is going to be fine, he has a great mentality. Having a little experience with Tom will help him realize it’s not Tom Brady he’s following, just a buddy of his that he has to come in and do the job. I think he has the right mentality to do that.”

Reasonable enough.

Stidham certainly has his work cut out for him in replacing arguably the greatest quarterback in history. That said, he should benefit from having an extremely motivated Julian Edelman by his side.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images