More and more Bruins are making their return to the ice.

The NHL’s Phase 2 began last week, meaning players could begin returning to their team facilities in small groups for on-ice workouts. A handful of Bruins had returned to the ice in Brighton, Mass. last week, and three newcomers got back to work in Monday’s training session.

Torey Krug, Sean Kuraly and Matt Grzelcyk all took part in a Monday workout that also included Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Here are some of the highlights.

In addition to the five above, Zdeno Chara, John Moore and Par Lindholm also have taken part in on-ice workouts at Warrior Ice Arena so far.

Phase 3 will begin on July 10. At that point, teams can resume full training camp practices, but Phase 2 is limited to six players on the ice at a time and is restricted to players only, so coaches and executives can’t even be in the building.

