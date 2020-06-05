Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have stepped up in a big way.

The company released a statement Friday revealing it will donate $100 million over the next 10 years to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism,” p resident of Jordan Brand Craig Williams said in a statement. “But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have sparked peaceful protests across all 50 U.S. states over the last week. It’s also prompted an outpouring of support from prominent athletes across the sports world.

