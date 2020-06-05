Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots shelved football to have conversations about “recent events” during their virtual offseason workout program, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Friday.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has sparked protests throughout the United States.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was part of the discussion, according to Giardi.

“We couldn’t do this without his leadership,” a player told Giardi.

Giardi reported that black players discussed what they had experienced in their lifetimes and that the conversations were “eye-opening” and “made a great impact” through the virtual meetings.

The Patriots offseason workout program will last through at least June 12. The NFL and NFL Players Association could agree to extend them to June 26. The Patriots will have over a month off before training camp begins in late July.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images