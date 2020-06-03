Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many Patriots fans remember Tom Brady approaching Malcolm Butler after New England’s dramatic Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

“Are you kidding me?!” Brady yelled at the overwhelmed rookie cornerback, whose goal-line interception sealed the victory for the Patriots.

But what did Brady say to Butler after the on-field celebration?

Butler on Tuesday was interviewed by Liam McHugh throughout NBC Sports’ rebroadcast of the Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl. At the end of the broadcast, Butler — now a member of the Tennessee Titans — revealed details of his and Brady’s post-game conversations.

“After the Super Bowl, you know, (Brady) telling me, ‘Malcolm, are you kidding me?'” Butler recalled when talking with McHugh. “But later on, after the game, he told me, ‘You finally caught one that counts.’ Because I used to pick him off in training camp, somewhat, and that was my first interception.

“He hit it on the head with that one. I finally caught one that counted. It really counted.”

Unfortunately, Butler did not offer any insight into his infamous benching against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Patriots fans might never gain clarity on that mystery.

Still, Tuesday’s broadcast proved Butler has fond memories of his Patriots career, despite its bitter end.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images