Drew Brees made some questionable comments Wednesday. And now some prominent athletes are speaking out.

In case you missed it, the New Orleans Saints quarterback said he still doesn’t agree with kneeling during the national anthem, which gained national attention in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick silently protested police brutality.

And in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of four Minneapolis Police Department (now former) officers, the timing of the comments was, well, not great.

Brees drew backlash from Jason and Devin McCourty, as well as Michael Thomas — his own teammate. He also drew the ire of some other athletes across the world of sports, including LeBron James.

Brees also was among the athletes to participate in the #BlackOutTuesday demonstration across social media.

More NFL: Malcom Butler Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Super Bowl Interception

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images